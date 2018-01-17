Liam Kinsella: Walsall defender signs new 18-month contract with League One club

Walsall right-back Liam Kinsella is the son of former Charlton, Villa, West Brom, Saddlers and Republic of Ireland international midfielder Mark Kinsella
Walsall defender Liam Kinsella has signed a new 18-month deal with the Midlands-based League One club.

Converted right-back Kinsella, 21, has agreed to a contract extension tying him to Bescot until at least June 2019.

"I'm delighted to get another year with the club," said the Colchester-born Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

"I've been here since I was eight and I've enjoyed every minute of it. It's a good place to be for a young player."

Youth product Kinsella, who began his career in midfield, has now totalled 43 first-team appearances, 17 of them this season, since making his debut in August 2014.

