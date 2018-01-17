Darren Ferguson: Doncaster Rovers manager charged over 'shoot' referee rant

Darren Ferguson's Doncaster Rovers are 12th in League One

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson has been charged by the Football Association after saying he would "shoot" League One's "appalling" referees.

The 45-year-old made the comments, for which he later apologised, following Saturday's draw with Plymouth.

"I'm sorry and regret the wording," he said in a statement on Sunday.

It is alleged his comments were improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and he has until 18:00 on Monday, 22 January to respond.

The former Peterborough and Preston manager claimed a "blatant penalty" was not awarded by referee Andy Haines in the dying seconds of the game.

Asked by BBC Radio Sheffield what he would like the FA to do, Ferguson responded "shoot them".

He added: "The referees are part-time and the standard is appalling, their fitness levels are a disgrace, I've had enough of it."

In a statement released 24 hours after the match, Ferguson said: "When asked after the game what I personally could do to raise standards, I said: 'What can I do? Shoot them?'

"Although clear to everyone in the room that my comment was a tongue-in-cheek response, it is worth clarifying my comments were borne out of frustration."