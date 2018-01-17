Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea 'interested in Roma full-back'

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Emerson Palmieri
Emerson Palmieri played 36 times for Roma in 2016-17 before suffering his cruciate injury

Chelsea have enquired about Roma defender Emerson Palmieri, according to a source close to the Serie A club.

Reports state that the Italian outfit want around £20m for the 23-year-old Brazil-born left-back.

Palmieri, who had a season on loan at Palermo during 2014-15, signed for Roma from Santos in December 2016.

He missed the first three months of this season with a cruciate injury and has made only two appearances for the club currently fifth in the top flight.

England midfielder Ross Barkley is Chelsea's only January signing to date having joined the Premier League champions from Everton for £15m.

There have also been several reports linking the Blues - fourth in the Premier League - Cwith West Ham striker Andy Carroll.

