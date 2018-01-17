Natalie Christopher: Blackpool appoint owner's daughter as director

Blackpool are 16th in the League One table after 28 games

Blackpool have appointed Natalie Christopher, the daughter of owner Owen Oyston, as a director of the club.

The 32-year-old owner and publisher of Lancashire and North West Magazine was listed on Companies House on Wednesday.

Sam Oyston, the son of chairman Karl, was also named as the League One club's chief executive on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Oyston family lost a High Court battle with former president Valeri Belokon and were ordered to buy him out for £31m.