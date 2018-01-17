Natalie Christopher: Blackpool appoint owner's daughter as director

Blackpool are 16th in the League One table after 28 games
Blackpool are 16th in the League One table after 28 games

Blackpool have appointed Natalie Christopher, the daughter of owner Owen Oyston, as a director of the club.

The 32-year-old owner and publisher of Lancashire and North West Magazine was listed on Companies House on Wednesday.

Sam Oyston, the son of chairman Karl, was also named as the League One club's chief executive on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Oyston family lost a High Court battle with former president Valeri Belokon and were ordered to buy him out for £31m.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired