Sam Hart: Rochdale sign defender on loan from Blackburn Rovers

Rochdale have signed defender Sam Hart on loan from fellow League One club Blackburn Rovers until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers last summer and has made seven appearances for Tony Mowbray's side this term.

"The clubs have been talking to each other for a little while. I'm glad that we've got it over the line," he said.

"I spoke to the manager and the coaches before joining and they were all very positive towards getting me here."

