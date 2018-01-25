FA Cup fourth-round predictions - Lawro v Copa90 presenters Poet and Vuj

Manchester City and Manchester United are the top two teams in the Premier League, but how will they fare away from home against lower-division opposition in the FA Cup?

United's game at League Two strugglers Yeovil (19:55 GMT, Friday) and City's trip to Championship high-flyers Cardiff (16:00 GMT, Sunday) are the two FA Cup fourth-round ties live on the BBC this weekend.

Will there be any surprises? Well, Lawro is predicting a smile from United manager Jose Mourinho - but it is his 55th birthday on Friday, so it might depend on what presents he gets.

Lawro is pitting his wits against a different guest for each round of this season's FA Cup and his opponents for this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round ties are Poet and Vuj, presenters on YouTube football channel Copa90.

Copa90 is the world's largest independent football channel on YouTube and has more than 1.4m subscribers. Its Facebook page has more than 1.9m followers.

Poet and Vuj are both members of the Football Association's Cup Collective for this season's FA Cup. You can see what they are up to this weekend by following #CupCollective across social media.

Poet supports Arsenal and says his best moment working on Copa90 was meeting Gunners legend Ian Wright: "He was my idol, he was everything. He was the first man on TV who, genuinely for me in football, did not care about his environment and did whatever he wanted, and I really respected him."

Vuj says the favourite guest he has interviewed on Copa90 is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He explained: "That was the bridging for me personally of football, culture and politics and seeing how it can all intertwine, as much as you might think they are all individual entities."

Poet added: "That interview was very eye-opening for me too because it was something Vuj was very passionate about and watching him and Jeremy have that conversation was one of the most incredible things I have witnessed in my life.

"I don't think I actually understood how all of those worlds do co-exist and how important it is to acknowledge them. It put everything into perspective."

Liverpool fan Vuj has faced shots from Steven Gerrard and once interviewed former England goalkeeper David James. Vuj said: "I am pretty sure he flew in from another planet. David James' mind is just different - he thinks very differently. He is very funny and very introspective."

Gap = how many league positions separate each team

* Away team to win at home in the replay

** Home team to win away in the replay

LAWRO'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = Non-league

FRIDAY

Sheff Wed v Reading (19:45 GMT)

Championship (17th) v Championship (18th) Who did they beat? 3R: Carlisle (L2) 3R: Stevenage (L2)

Do Reading want an FA Cup run? Yes, probably, because they are having such a disappointing season in the league.

The same goes for Sheffield Wednesday. Like the Royals, they reached the play-offs last season, but have never been near the promotion picture this time.

They are both trying to find some form - especially Reading, whose only win in their past 10 games was in their replay against League Two side Stevenage in the previous round.

Highlights: Reading 3-0 Stevenage

Wednesday also need a confidence boost but they have at least started to look more solid under their new manager Jos Luhukay, and I am backing them to edge this because they are at home.

Whoever gets knocked out can trot out the old classic that they can concentrate on the league, and get clear of relegation, but the better option is to win and give their fans something to smile about.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Poet's prediction: 2-1

Vuj's prediction: 3-0

Yeovil v Man Utd (19:55 GMT - live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT)

League Two (21st) v Premier League (2nd) Who did they beat? 3R: Bradford (L1) 3R: Derby (C) 2R: Port Vale (L2) 1R: Southend (L1)

This is a great fixture for Yeovil - absolutely brilliant. And not just because of the money they will make from it.

The atmosphere at Huish Park will be fantastic and it will be even better if Alexis Sanchez makes his debut for Manchester United because everyone wants to see him play - the place will be busting at the seams.

Yeovil are struggling at the wrong end of League Two, only two points above the relegation zone, and they lost at home to Chesterfield last weekend.

But, since the draw was made, all the Glovers will have been thinking about is this tie, and they will give it everything they have got.

I cannot see them upsetting United, though.

It is Mourinho's 55th birthday so we should wish him many happy returns, although I guess whether he smiles or not depends on whether he gets out of the right side of bed.

This tie also brings up a century of games for him as United manager. He has won 61/99 so far - I am backing him to make that 62/100.

Mourinho at Man Utd (since August 2016) P 99 W 61 D 23 L 15 F 176 A 70

Mourinho has got a very good record - his only problem is what the fellow in charge of the team on the other side of town is doing. Things would be a lot rosier for him if City were not doing so well.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Poet's prediction: Mourinho is not having an upset here. His ego is so big, it will not allow it. It will be a good game, but United will win it and if Sanchez starts, Sanchez scores - as an Arsenal fan, that is going to hurt. 0-2

Vuj's prediction: United should overpower them. However, as a lover of the romantic underdog story, I am going for this to be the shock of the round - at least until they plat at Old Trafford. 1-1* Man Utd to win replay

SATURDAY

Peterborough v Leicester (12:30 GMT)

League One (8th) v Premier League (7th) Who did they beat? 3R: Aston Villa (C) 3R: Fleetwood (L1) 2R: Woking (NL) 1R: Tranmere (NL)

You could call this the A47 derby - well, that is the route that most of the Leicester fans will be taking on Saturday anyway.

There will be a sell-out crowd at the ABAX Stadium and I think they are in for a decent game, because Peterborough are useful going forward.

In Jack Marriott, who scored twice when Posh shocked Villa in round three, they have the top scorer in League One.

And in Marcus Maddison, who set up two goals that day, they have the player who has made the most assists in that division.

FA Cup: Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United highlights

Leicester needed a replay to get past another League One side, Fleetwood, in round three.

They were not at their strongest but they picked a team that got them through and I think Claude Puel will do the same here.

Again we are going to be talking a lot about how many changes the top-flight teams will make this weekend, when we should remember that the FA Cup is fun and winning ties makes supporters happy and makes money for the club.

Leicester do not have any relegation worries and this is their only chance of winning something this season - I just hope they have a proper go at it.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Poet's prediction: 1-1* Leicester to win replay

Vuj's prediction: 1-2

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Premier League (14th) v Championship (23rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Bolton (C) 3R: Burton (C)

Birmingham have got the worst away record in the Championship, and have won only one game on the road all season.

But I was at Deepdale on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Preston, and they deserved their point.

That is the only time I have seen Birmingham all season, but they were one of the better sides to have come to Preston.

So I fancy them to get a replay at the very least on Saturday, and not just because Huddersfield are on a poor run in the Premier League with no wins, and only three goals, in their past six matches.

There is a full programme of Premier League games on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Terriers are at home to Liverpool, so take your pick about how many changes they are going to make this weekend.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1* Birmingham to win replay

Poet's prediction: I just love Hud-Hud. 3-0

Vuj's prediction: 2-0

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Championship (21st) v Championship (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Blackburn (L1) 3R: Arsenal (PL)

Nottingham Forest did brilliantly to knock out FA Cup holders Arsenal in the last round, and they got a great win over Championship leaders Wolves at the weekend too.

FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal highlights

Forest are taking more than 4,000 fans to the KCOM Stadium and why not? If they win, they are into the fifth round for only the second since 2005.

They have a very chance of making it because Hull have been struggling - since Nigel Adkins won his first game as manager on 9 December, they have not won again in the league and have lost five out of seven games in the Championship since then.

There is only one direction the Tigers are travelling with that sort of form, and it is not into the fifth round.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Poet's prediction: I was at the Forest-Arsenal cup tie. I left at 3-1 and cried on the train home. Yes we lost to Forest, and I did not see it coming - but that is the beauty of the FA Cup.

This time? I think Hull will manage a convincing win, leaving me to question how we lost to Forest. 2-0

Vuj's prediction: 2-1

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Championship (8th) v Premier League (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Sunderland (C) 3R: Crystal Palace (PL)

I cannot imagine Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis will be too bothered about an FA Cup run, because his side are still in the play-off race.

Brighton have been struggling for goals away from home but they have signed Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to try to put that right.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Poet's prediction: 1-1* Brighton to win replay

Vuj's prediction: 1-1* Brighton to win replay

Millwall v Rochdale

Championship (15th) v League One (23rd) Who did they beat? 3R: Barnsley (C) 3R: Doncaster (L1) 2R: Slough (NL) 1R: Bromley (NL)

Millwall are doing OK in mid-table of the Championship, and their home form has been decent all season.

Rochdale, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of League One and their away form has been atrocious - it is the worst in their division - so I cannot see anything other than a Millwall win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Poet's prediction: 2-1

Vuj's prediction: 2-0

MK Dons v Coventry

League One (21st) v League Two (6th) Who did they beat? 3R: QPR (C) 3R: Stoke (PL) 2R: Maidstone (NL) 2R: Boreham Wood (NL) 1R: Hyde (NL) 1R: Maidenhead (NL)

MK Dons have just changed their manager, sacking Robbie Nielson and appointing Dan Micciche from their youth set-up.

They had won only one of their past 11 games under Nielson, which is why he went.

Coventry, in contrast, are in good form and were behind one of the biggest shocks of the third round, when they knocked out Premier League side Stoke.

FA Cup: Coventry 2-1 Stoke highlights

Another Sky Blues win this time would be another surprise, albeit a smaller one.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Poet's prediction: 1-0

Vuj's prediction: 1-1* Coventry to win replay

Notts County v Swansea

PL = Premier League

League Two (2nd) v Premier League (20th) Who did they beat? 3R: Brentford (C) 3R: Wolves (C) 2R: Oxford City (NL) 1R: Bristol Rovers (L1)

Notts County have had a bit of a blip of late - they have only lost twice at Meadow Lane all season but both of those defeats have come in the past seven days.

Swansea have picked up some form under their new manager Carlos Carvalhal, with the most obvious example of that being Monday's excellent win over Liverpool.

Swansea 1-0 Liverpool: It was our night - Carvalhal

But they play Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday and I am sure that game will play a part in Carvalhal's team selection.

So it could be a good time for Notts County to play them, especially because this is something of a free hit - promotion is their main priority and there is no pressure on them here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1* Swansea to win replay

Poet's prediction: 2-1

Vuj's prediction: I do wonder how much Swansea will care about this because they are trying to stay up, which is why I think Notts County will win. 2-1

Sheffield United v Preston

Championship (6th) v Championship (11th) Who did they beat? 3R: Ipswich (C) 3R: Wycombe (L2)

Sheffield United's form has picked up a bit recently after their poor spell at the start of December.

Preston have drawn four of their past six games in the Championship and I think this will end up with the result that no-one wants - a replay.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1* Preston to win replay

Poet's prediction: 1-2

Vuj's prediction: 3-1

Southampton v Watford

Premier League (18th) v Premier League (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Fulham (C) 3R: Bristol City (C)

Javi Gracia's appointment to replace the sacked Marco Silva must be up there with the quickest ever.

It will be interesting to see if the impact Gracia makes can be just as fast, because the Hornets are on a terrible run of form.

Southampton have also gone a while since a win, but I think that will change this weekend.

FA People's Cup 2018: What it would feel like to play at England's St George's Park

Saints were decent in their draw with Tottenham on Sunday, and showed more of the sort of resolve they will need as well as an attacking threat.

Both teams have big games in the Premier League in midweek, however, against other sides battling relegation - Saints host Brighton and Watford are at Stoke.

So, again, both managers might be thinking more about those games rather than this tie, and that will undoubtedly have an impact on the outcome.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Poet's prediction: 0-0* Watford to win replay

Vuj's prediction: 0-1

Wigan v West Ham

League One (1st) v Premier League (11th) Who did they beat? 3R: Bournemouth (PL) 3R: Shrewsbury (L1) 2R: AFC Fylde (NL) 1R: Crawley (L2)

Wigan are flying at the top of League One and also did for Bournemouth in the last round.

Highlights: Wigan 3-0 Bournemouth

West Ham have been hit by a few injury problems this week, with Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini both out.

I can see David Moyes picking a team similar to the one he played against Shrewsbury in the last round, when they got through after a replay.

Highlights: West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury (aet)

So the Latics definitely have a chance - but I still think the Hammers will be just about strong enough.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Poet's prediction: 1-0

Vuj's prediction: 2-0

Newport County v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)

League Two (8th) v Premier League (5th) Who did they beat? 3R: Leeds (C) 3R: AFC Wimbledon (L1) 2R: Walsall (L1) 1R: Cambridge Utd (L2)

Newport are in great form, with a run of just one defeat in a 12-game spell that includes their win over Leeds in round three.

FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leeds highlights

Tottenham are in good shape too, however, and I don't see a shock happening here.

Even if Spurs rest the likes of Harry Kane for this game because Manchester United are next up at Wembley, then they have got back-up players who are good enough to keep winning in the FA Cup.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Poet's prediction: 0-3

Vuj's prediction: 1-2

Liverpool v West Brom (19:45 GMT)

Premier League (4th) v Premier League (19th) Who did they beat? 3R: Everton (PL) 3R: Exeter City (L2)

After their defeat on Monday night against Swansea, Liverpool badly need to win this game.

Swansea 1-0 Liverpool: Klopp 'frustrated' after defeat to Swansea

As I have said before, I think the FA Cup is important to them this season - or at least it should be.

In contrast, I would not have though that West Brom boss Alan Pardew will mind too much if his side go out of the FA Cup, because his brief was to keep the Baggies in the top flight.

West Brom are still waiting to do a bit of business in the transfer window to try to get a striker in - and the £3m release clause in Jonny Evans' contract if they go down explains why they are willing to listen for offers for him now.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Poet's prediction: 2-0

Vuj's prediction: We struggle against teams that park the bus, but we have to win this game and we will. I think we will crack them.

My favourite FA Cup memory would have to be Steven Gerrard against West Ham in the 2006 final. That wasn't Liverpool against West Ham, that was Gerrard against West Ham. That was beautiful. 2-0

Gerrard's FA Cup final screamer

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Newcastle (13:30 GMT)

Premier League (3rd) v Premier League (15th) Who did they beat? 3R: Norwich (C) 3R: Luton (L2)

Chelsea are another team who should be looking at the FA Cup and thinking they have to take it seriously.

They are out of the Carabao Cup and although they are still in the Champions League, this competition looks their most likely route to a trophy.

Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 pens)

The Blues beat Newcastle pretty comfortably at Stamford Bridge in the league in December and I would expect something similar to happen this time too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Poet's prediction: 2-0

Vuj's prediction: 1-0

Cardiff v Man City (16:00 GMT - live on BBC One from 15:35 GMT)

Championship (3rd) v Premier League (1st) Who did they beat? 3R: Mansfield (L2) 3R: Burnley (PL)

Manchester City will win this tie but I think Cardiff will give them a real game because they are strong physically and they will get into Pep Guardiola's players.

The Bluebirds are a typical Neil Warnock side and they are not going to lie down.

Nathan Blake's moment of magic inspired third division strugglers Cardiff to a famous victory against Premier League Manchester City.

They will get the ball up the pitch early and will be good at set-pieces and they will give the Premier League leaders lots of problems and make them hurry when they have got the ball, which is a good way playing them.

Warnock says his side will need some "devilment" in their approach and I don't think they will lack it - they will pile in and why wouldn't you?

You are allowed to tackle in football and it will just be interesting to see how City - and Pep - react to it.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Poet's prediction: No shock here. This is Pep. Certain managers just have egos. Arsene Wenger does not really have an ego like that - but Pep is just not losing to Cardiff. 0-3

Vuj's prediction: I love the underdog story and the romance, but I think this is going to be emphatic. Every girl I thought I was going to marry, I did not end up marrying. That is the FA Cup - every time you are thinking this is the one, it is is going to happen, a big club will come and beat you. No fairytales here. 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

