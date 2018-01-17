Liam Henderson leaves Celtic for Bari on permanent contract

From the section

Liam Henderson has made one substitute appearance for Celtic this season

Serie B club Bari have signed midfielder Liam Henderson from Celtic on a permanent contract after a successful trial.

The 21-year-old has made 36 Celtic appearances, but the only one this season was against Dundee in October.

Henderson spent four months on loan to Rosenborg as they won the Norwegian title in 2015.

And he helped Hibernian beat Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final during a season-long spell at Easter Road.

In announcing the transfer, neither club revealed the length of Henderson's contract or whether a fee was involved.

Livingston-born Henderson is a product of Celtic's youth system and has been a regular member of the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Bari, coached by former Italy defender Fabio Grosso, sit fourth, five points behind leaders Palermo.