Celtic signing Marvin Compper sidelined for up to month by injury

Marvin Compper is Celtic's most expensive signing on January so far

New Celtic signing Marvin Compper may have to wait another month before making his competitive debut for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

The 32-year-old central defender, who signed for £1m from RB Leipzig, has been sidelined with a calf injury .

Brendan Rodgers' side face Brechin City in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

"He was unfortunate that he got injured when he was out there so we will have to wait and see how long that's going to be," Rodgers said of the German.

"It looks like it could be three to four weeks.

"That's unfortunate, but he has settled into the squad well. Marvin has gelled very well."

Rodgers expects to make further signings in the January transfer window.

But he dismissed a question about Dundee defender Jack Hendry by saying he preferred to avoid speculation.

Rodgers says he and the club are "calm" about progress being made on players they have identified.

He says Celtic's cut of Virgil van Dijk's £75m transfer from Southampton to Liverpool is a welcome addition to the transfer budget but that he is looking for "quality, not numbers".

Rodgers added that he says he knows Celtic are better than they were this time last year despite having fewer points.

He is adamant the team has improved on last season and were better in games and training in the winter break in Dubai this time around then they were last year.

More to follow.