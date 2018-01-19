Irish Premiership: Crusaders face Coleraine in top-two encounter

Aaron Traynor and Gavin Whyte in action during Coleraine's 1-1 draw with Crusaders in November

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he "does not place priority on fixtures" as he prepares for Saturday's top-of-the-table league clash with Crusaders.

The Bannsiders trail the leaders by one point with 14 sets of games remaining.

"It's a big game but if you win you get three points, the same as any other game. We take the same pleasure out of any win we pick up," said Kearney.

"We don't put priority on opposition in terms of a high ranking win or a low ranking win."

Coleraine beat Crusaders 2-1 at Seaview in the first meeting between the sides this season in August, then the clubs played out a 1-1 draw in their Premiership encounter in November.

Sandwiched between the league meetings, the Crues emerged 3-2 victors from an entertaining League Cup third-round tie.

With snow showers forecast for Friday and overnight, there will be fears that games could be affected but that will only become clearer on Saturday morning.

Coleraine beaten only once this season

Coleraine have tasted defeat just once in the top flight this season while Crusaders have reeled off an astonishing 19 wins and one draw from their last 20 fixtures in all competitions.

"What has happened has happened, it's all about who turns up on Saturday. It's all about what happens in the future now," added Kearney.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Linfield host third-placed Glenavon at Windsor Park, with Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton wary of their opposition "who have hit a bit of form again in recent weeks".

"It's going to be a difficult game as we are two evenly-matched teams at the moment. If we play like we did in the 1-1 draw with Cliftonville last week then we stand a chance of winning," said Hamilton, whose side have won six of their last seven away league outings.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 20 January (15:00 GMT) Radio Ulster coverage and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website Ards v Ballymena Utd Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts Coleraine v Crusaders Linfield v Glenavon Warrenpoint Town v Ballinamallard Utd

Cliftonville are at home to Dungannon Swifts, Ards entertain Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town play Ballinamallard United in an important match-up at the foot of the table.

Carrick Rangers go into their fixture with Glentoran at Taylor's Avenue having drawn two and lost 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions and David McAlinden's side are just four points ahead of the Mallards at the bottom.

"We have two choices - we can roll over and just continue getting beaten or something has to change," said McAlinden.

"We need to be better and have more of a threat going forward, plus we have to stop conceding silly goals from set-pieces."

Haveron tells Glens to 'roll up sleeves'

Meanwhile Glens boss Gary Haveron has called on his players to "roll their sleeves up and show they are not prima donnas, but Glentoran players for a reason".

"Carrick are doing all they can to stay in the league and the pitch will be difficult as well," said Haveron.

"We have dropped points to Ards, Carrick and Ballinamallard recently. In the early part of the season we were winning those games.

"We need to start turning draws into wins, one point into three points. We are unbeaten in five but that is little consolation. A top six finish continues to be our aim."