Linfield striker Cameron Stewart moves to Ards on loan

Ards have completed the loan signing of Linfield striker Cameron Stewart until the end of the season.

Stewart joined the Blues in July 2016 from Crusaders and made an immediate impact in his first season.

He was part of the team which won the Steel and Sons Cup in December and after elevation to the first team squad scored in the County Antrim Shield victory over Crusaders last year.

He has made 17 appearances for Linfield this season, scoring two goals.

The forward picked up Irish Premiership and Irish Cup medals last season but Linfield manager David Healy has indicated that his first-team opportunities could be limited for the remainder of the season following the recent additions of Achille Campion and Kurtis Byrne.

"With a couple of strikers signed during the January transfer window, Cameron's first team opportunities may have been more limited in the next few months," said Healy.

Last week Ards manager Colin Nixon unveiled the signing of Luke Kelly from St Mochta's, joining teenage Linfield Swifts duo Reece Neale and Timmy Brown in arriving at the club during the transfer window.

Leaving the County Down club so far have been Gary Liggett (Loughgall), Greg Hall (Portadown) and Carl McComb (Dundela).