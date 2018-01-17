AFC Bournemouth: Government chooses not to call in training complex plans

Bournemouth's first team currently train next door to the club's Vitality Stadium home ground

Premier League club Bournemouth are set to start building a new training-ground complex after plans were not called in by the government.

The club received approval for the 57-acre site at Canford Magna Golf Club in December from Poole Borough Council.

Once built, it will bring the first team, development and academy sides together on one site.

