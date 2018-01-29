Tim Cahill: Millwall re-sign Australia and ex-Everton forward

Tim Cahill has scored for Australia at the past three World Cup tournaments

Millwall have re-signed Australia international Tim Cahill on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old forward left Melbourne City last month and is aiming to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Cahill scored 57 goals in 251 appearances for the Championship club between 1997 and 2004 prior to joining Everton for a fee of £1.5m.

He spent eight years with the Toffees before spells in the USA and China.

Cahill, who has played for the New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown, netted 56 times in 226 league appearances during his stint at Goodison Park.

The veteran has appeared in three World Cups for Australia, who will face France, Peru and Denmark in Group C of the 2018 tournament.

He scored twice for Socceroos in their World Cup play-off victory against Syria in October, and has scored 50 international goals in 104 caps.

'To finally come home - it's the perfect move'

After moving to The Den from Sydney United, Cahill played alongside current Millwall boss Neil Harris, won the third-tier title with the south east London club in 2000-01 and was part of the Lions side which finished as runners-up in the FA Cup in 2004.

"It's an amazing feeling," he said. "To finally come home and to join Neil Harris, David Livermore and all the lads will be really special.

"I can't wait to greet the fans, meet my new team-mates - it's one of those things where it's meant to be.

"The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me. I've always said that if I came back to England, I'd come home. Millwall is where I learnt my trade and it was the most important learning period of my life - my apprenticeship in understanding football.

"To come home to where it all started, it's emotional, but it's happy emotions, because you wish for it to happen, you want it to happen, but when it finally comes to fruition, it's the perfect move."

