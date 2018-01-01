Football on BBC Sport Scotland

Sportscene

Catch all the match action on Sportscene.

Radio and podcasts

Sportsound

Keep up to date with Scottish football. Breaking stories, match reaction, big names and insights into our national game.

And why not download their daily podcast?

Off the Ball

The most petty and ill-informed football show on radio!

Our chief sports writer

Insight and analysis on the biggest stories in Scottish sport from our chief sports writer, Tom English.

Gossip

Get up to speed with all the latest transfer stories and rumours in the Scottish gossip column.

Predictor

Predict the results of each game in the SPFL with our Predictor game and compete against your friends.

Notifications and a personalised app

Download the BBC Sport app to your phone or tablet and sign up to notifications. Receive the top Scottish news and analysis the moment it's published and take your pick of goal, line-up, kick-off, half-time and full-time match notifications for every team in the SPFL.

You can also personalise your app so that your favourite teams and leagues will appear in your personalised MySport section.

Find out more here.

Social media

You can follow BBC Sport Scotland on:

And elsewhere...

For the best of sport across the country, visit our Scottish Sport page.