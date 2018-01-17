Nicolas Otamendi: Manchester City defender extends his contract until 2022

Nicolas Otamendi has played in all but one of Manchester City's league games this season

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a contract extension until 2022.

The 29-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2020.

"Thanks to the club and technical team for their trust and respect, and to the fans for their support in every match, at all times," Otamendi tweeted.

Otamendi has played 118 times for City since joining for £28.5m from Valencia in 2015 and won the League Cup during his first season in England.

He has played in 22 of City's 23 league games this season, scoring four goals to help put Pep Guardiola's side 12 points clear at the top of the table.