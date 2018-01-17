Welsh Premier League: Nomads v Bala kicks off Phase Two fixtures

Phase Two of the Welsh Premier League will kick off with Connah's Quay Nomads at home to Bala Town on Thursday, 1 February in the top six.

Leaders The New Saints are in action the following evening at Cefn Druids after the league's mid-season split.

Fixtures for the bottom six teams start on 3 February, including Newtown travelling to Llandudno who were just denied a top-six place by Cefn Druids.

The final round of games will be held simultaneously on 27 April.