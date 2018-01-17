Welsh Premier League: Nomads v Bala kicks off Phase Two fixtures

WPL

Phase Two of the Welsh Premier League will kick off with Connah's Quay Nomads at home to Bala Town on Thursday, 1 February in the top six.

Leaders The New Saints are in action the following evening at Cefn Druids after the league's mid-season split.

Fixtures for the bottom six teams start on 3 February, including Newtown travelling to Llandudno who were just denied a top-six place by Cefn Druids.

The final round of games will be held simultaneously on 27 April.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired