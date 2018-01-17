Will Miller: Burton Albion midfielder's season ended by knee injury

As a child actor, Will Miller played the role of Oliver Twist in the BBC's adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel

Burton Albion midfielder Will Miller will miss the rest of the season after detaching his kneecap in Saturday's 3-1 Championship defeat by QPR.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Brewers on a two-year deal from Tottenham in August 2017, was carried off on a stretcher during the first half.

"It's not a ligament or an ACL which would have been nine months, so we are hoping he will be fit for pre-season training," manager Nigel Clough said.

"He will be a big miss for us."

Miller, who helped Burton retain their Championship status last season while on loan from Tottenham, has made 11 appearances for the Brewers in 2017-18.

His impact this season has been hampered by a hamstring problem and other "niggles" but Clough said he has been "very positive for everyone".

The Burton boss added: "When he did get back you saw the effect he had. He's lively and bright. He's that sort of infectious character."