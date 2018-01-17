Steve Evans: Mansfield boss anger at 'dreadful decision' by referee Geoff Eltringham

Media playback is not supported on this device

FA Cup: Mansfield 1-4 Cardiff City highlights

Manager Steve Evans has severely criticised referee Geoff Eltringham following Mansfield's 4-1 FA Cup replay defeat by Cardiff City.

The Stags boss was particularly frustrated at a decision not to send off Junior Hoilett in the first half.

Evans said: "I am not proud of the referee's performance. It was a clear foul for Cardiff's first goal.

"How has he not given a red card to one of the most outrageous tackles? It was a really, really dreadful decision."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and Mansfield boss Steve Evans
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and Mansfield boss Steve Evans

The Stags, who held Championship promotion hopefuls Cardiff to a 0-0 draw in Wales in the initial third-round tie, were briefly level at 1-1 on Tuesday night when Danny Rose scored seconds after Bruno Manga had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Hoilett's double and a goal from Anthony Pilkington set Cardiff up with a fourth-round meeting with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"Second half we were in the ascendancy, but we switch off and they get a bit of luck," Evans told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We wish Cardiff well. We are disappointed but I think Cardiff applied themselves really well and were very committed.

"The boys were fantastic in spells but the referee was rubbish. There's the word, rubbish."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired