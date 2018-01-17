Steve Evans: Mansfield boss anger at 'dreadful decision' by referee Geoff Eltringham
Manager Steve Evans has severely criticised referee Geoff Eltringham following Mansfield's 4-1 FA Cup replay defeat by Cardiff City.
The Stags boss was particularly frustrated at a decision not to send off Junior Hoilett in the first half.
Evans said: "I am not proud of the referee's performance. It was a clear foul for Cardiff's first goal.
"How has he not given a red card to one of the most outrageous tackles? It was a really, really dreadful decision."
The Stags, who held Championship promotion hopefuls Cardiff to a 0-0 draw in Wales in the initial third-round tie, were briefly level at 1-1 on Tuesday night when Danny Rose scored seconds after Bruno Manga had opened the scoring for the visitors.
Hoilett's double and a goal from Anthony Pilkington set Cardiff up with a fourth-round meeting with Premier League leaders Manchester City.
"Second half we were in the ascendancy, but we switch off and they get a bit of luck," Evans told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"We wish Cardiff well. We are disappointed but I think Cardiff applied themselves really well and were very committed.
"The boys were fantastic in spells but the referee was rubbish. There's the word, rubbish."