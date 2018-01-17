Wycombe Wanderers: Nick Freeman and Yves Ma-Kalambay sign new contracts

Nick Freeman (left) and Yves Ma-Kalambay
Wycombe's existing deal for Yves Ma-Kalambay (right) had been due to expire on 29 January

Wycombe Wanderers duo Nick Freeman and Yves Ma-Kalambay have agreed extended contracts with the League Two club.

Forward Freeman, 22, has signed a deal until 2020, after scoring three goals in 24 games this season.

Keeper Ma-Kalambay, 31, will stay with Wycombe until the end of the season, having arrived in October as a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Scott Brown.

The former DR Congo international was formerly on the books of Chelsea, Swansea and Hibernian.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth told Wycombe's club website: "We knew we had to be patient with [Freeman] as he made a big step up from playing part-time, non-league football, but he's now become an important member of the squad for us."

