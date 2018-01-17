Steven Naismith: Hearts hold further talks with Norwich on loan deal

Naismith won the last of his 45 Scotland caps in March 2017

Hearts are continuing talks with Norwich City with a view to taking Scotland forward Steven Naismith to Tynecastle on loan.

The 31-year-old still has 18 months to run on his contract at Carrow Road but has been told he can move on.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has made the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker his top January target.

And he is keen for a deal to be done before Sunday's Scottish Cup meeting with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Naismith, capped 45 times for Scotland, made three Norwich appearances in August before suffering an ankle injury.

Since returning to fitness he has been unable to force his way into manager Daniel Farke's plans at the English Championship side.

"I have never really experienced a period like this before where I have been fit for a good while but not been involved," Naismith told BBC Scotland last week.

"For someone of my age, and where I have been in my career, it is tough to accept when you are sitting and waiting it out.

"I have not hidden the fact that I am definitely going back to play in Scotland one day. Whether that is sooner or later, we will wait and see."