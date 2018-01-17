Marko Grujic: Liverpool midfielder joins Cardiff City on loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has won four caps for Serbia

Cardiff City have signed Liverpool's Serbia international Marko Grujic on loan until the end of the season.

The four-times capped midfielder, 21, joined the Merseysiders from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016 for £5.1m.

Grujic has played six games for Liverpool this season, including two Champions League appearances off the bench against Hoffenheim and Maribor.

He could make his Cardiff debut in Saturday's Championship game at Sheffield Wednesday.

Cardiff beat Mansfield Town 4-1 on Tuesday night in their FA Cup third-round replay, earning Neil Warnock's side a glamour tie at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City in the next round.

Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten domestic record this season in a 4-3 league thriller last weekend and Grujic could face them for Cardiff on 28 January - provided his parent club are happy to have him cup-tied.

Grujic's arrival at the Cardiff City Stadium is a coup for Warnock's promotion-chasers, with the several clubs in Europe and England reported to have been interested in taking him on loan.

But Liverpool are thought to have sought guarantees that the 6ft 3in player would start matches, rather than simply be a squad member.

That put Championship clubs in a strong position for Grujic's services, with the Bluebirds winning out against rivals Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.