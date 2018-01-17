St Mirren sign midfielder Mark Hill on loan from Celtic

Hill has played in the Uefa Youth League and Irn Bru Cup with Celtic

St Mirren have taken midfielder Mark Hill on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Championship leaders the day after the capture of Ryan Flynn as manager Jack Ross pushes for promotion to the top flight.

"He's dynamic, he's powerful, probably a more naturally defensive type in the midfield which we've not really had this season," said Ross.

"He's a player I've been really impressed with whenever I've seen him."

Hill has yet to make a first team appearance for Celtic but signed a three-year deal with the Premiership champions last May.