Scottish Gossip: Steven Naismith, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have agreed a loan deal for Scotland forward Steven Naismith and expect to complete his move from Norwich in the next 48 hours. (Daily Record)

Dundee want £1.5m for central defender Jack Hendry as Celtic prepare to make an offer for the 22-year-old. (Daily Record)

Norwich City are ready to offer Aberdeen £500,000 for midfielder Kenny McLean, who has already signalled his intention to leave Pittodrie in the summer when his contract is up. (Sun)

Leeds United have entered the chase to lure attacking midfielder Josh Windass away from Rangers.(Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has scored six goals this season

Hamiton have turned down a bid from Aberdeen for defender Mikey Devlin, who has been sidelined with a cruciate-ligament injury since the start of the season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone are keen to take midfielder Danny Swanson back to McDiarmid Park for a third time and will approach Hibs about a loan for the 31-year-old midfielder. (Sun)

Striker Graham Cummins believes St Johnstone will make the top six again if manager Tommy Wright is backed during transfer window. (Sun)

Ross County boss Owen Coyle hopes to make two signings before Saturday's Scottish Cup visit to Kilmarnock, with a striker and a defender at the top of his wanted list. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board they will face "pressure and scrutiny" if the team's defence isn't up to scratch for the Europa League last-32 tie against Zenit St Petersburg, says former star Kris Commons. (Daily Mail)

Could defender Jack Hendry be swapping Dens Park for Celtic Park this month?

Hibs captain David Gray is likely to be out for between two and three months with the Achilles injury he sustained in Friday's friendly against Willem II in Portugal. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"We are looking for forward-thinking players," says Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who adds that he may have to move players on before he can add any more new faces this month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Celtic star Kris Commons tips "not the brightest" Jason Cummings to handle life at Rangers. (Herald, subscription only)

New Rangers loan signing Russell Martin insists he can be a leader on and off the pitch after reuniting with boss Graeme Murty. (Daily Mail)

Stuart Taylor is quitting as Rangers Under-20s boss after just one week as he will be joining Paul Lambert's coaching staff at Stoke City. (Sun)

Hearts coach Jon Daly, who had a five-game spell as interim boss, hankers for management - but will bide time. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is resigned to losing Scottish-qualified duo Ben Vellacott and Gary Graham to England. (Scotsman)