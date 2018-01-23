Rangers v Aberdeen

James Tavernier scored twice in a 3-0 win when Rangers last faced Aberdeen at Ibrox in late November

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and the BBC Sport website

Rangers could give debuts to new signings Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings, Russell Martin and Sean Goss against Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Bruno Alves, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter, Ross McCrorie, Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace remain out.

Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran have returned from loan spells and are in Graeme Murty's squad.

Aberdeen's on-loan Manchester City midfielder, Chidi Nwakali, will not feature but could do so on Saturday.

Scott McKenna returns from suspension and Ryan Christie has recovered from a knock.

The Dons sold midfielder Kenny McLean to Norwich City and has been loaned back to the Dons for the rest of the season.

Match stats

Rangers have lost to Aberdeen at Ibrox once in the Scottish Premiership but never lost to the Dons at home during the Scottish Premier League era.

Aberdeen have conceded 12 goals in their past six meetings with Rangers.

Rangers have won just one of their past four games in the league, having previously won four in a row, including two wins over Aberdeen.

The Dons have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the top flight and are looking to keep a third consecutive shutout for the second time this season.

Pre-match quotes

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "I don't think any Rangers-Aberdeen game needs any extra edge.

"There always seems to be something going on.

"The atmosphere will be tasty, but they always are in these games."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Like any game home and away, you want to try and go and win the game and give a performance that gives you a chance.

"I don't think last time down against Rangers at Ibrox we performed and gave ourselves a chance from the outset.

"Like in any game, you just want to try and go and impose yourself on it and hopefully we can do that this time around.

"We always make an emphasis on starting the games well and I think it's something that we've been very good at.

"We know we can go down there and win. We've done that with a lot of these players.

"That's the intention, to go down there and show we are a good team and hopefully come back with all three points."