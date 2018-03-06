Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

St Johnstone were 2-1 winners at Rugby Park in August

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has a few unnamed injury doubts ahead of St Johnstone's Scottish Premiership visit on Wednesday.

Defender Gordon Greer and midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu remain sidelined.

Saints striker Steven MacLean sits out the game as is now normal when they play on an artificial surface.

Scott Tanser is back in the squad after illness, while fellow left-back Brian Easton is on the mend from hernia surgery.

However, Richard Foster is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while fellow defender Keith Watson, midfielder Stefan Scougall and forwards David McMillan and Callum Hendry also remain sidelined.

Saints sit eighth in the table and will stay there even if they win at Rugby Park, being five points adrift of Motherwell.

Killie are two points better off than Well in sixth and will overtake Hearts with a game in hand should they beat the Perth side.

Match statistics

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in seven games - three draws following four straight wins

Saints have won once in their last six outings - and once in nine league games

Killie are unbeaten in eight home games since a defeat by Aberdeen on 26 November

A 2-2 draw with Hibs last month ended Killie's run of seven home wins

Saints have gone four away games without a goal, a 0-0 draw with Celtic ending a run of three defeats

The two games between the sides this season have both been won 2-1 by the away side, who have also won the last five meetings

Saints have won on their last two visits to Rugby Park and only lost there twice in their last 12 visits, winning seven

Striker Kris Boyd has scored 11 goals in his last 13 appearances for Killie

Pre-match views:

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "I don't think we can talk about European football - certainly not through league positions.

"St Johnstone are maybe not quite as happy with their performances this year as in previous years, but they have been a great example to clubs like ourselves about consistency and finishing in the top six and challenging for trophies.

"We give them full respect and expect a really difficult game here.

"The incentive for us is to maintain the form we have had recently, get as many points as we can and keep pushing away from the bottom of the table."

St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar: "It is well-documented how well Kilmarnock are doing just now under Steve Clarke.

"He has got them well organised, hard to beat and scoring goals as well so we know it is going to be a very difficult game.

"We have a game in hand over them but these are games that we need to take maximum points from if we have aspirations of getting that top-six spot again.

"Obviously we need to make sure that we are pulling away from the bottom as well."