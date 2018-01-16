Match ends, Monaco 2, Nice 2.
Monaco 2-2 Nice
Radamel Falcao's late equaliser rescued a point for Monaco in the Cote d'Azur derby against Nice but they still slipped to third in the Ligue 1 table.
Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli had earlier scored twice as Nice came from behind.
But Falcao - who failed to shine at Manchester United or Chelsea - buried from close range to level it up.
Marseille went second with a 2-0 win over Strasbourg thanks to late goals from Clinton N'Jie and Dimitri Payet.
Paris St-Germain - who play Dijon on Wednesday night - are nine points clear at the top of the table.
Monaco took the lead through a controversial effort from Adama Diakhaby, the striker having knocked the ball down with his hand before slotting in from close range.
Balotelli then took his tally to 18 for the season with a double before Falcao's late opportune strike.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19Sidibe
- 25GlikBooked at 18mins
- 24Raggi
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 62mins
- 35N'DoramSubstituted forGhezzalat 81'minutes
- 14Balde DiaoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRony Lopesat 69'minutes
- 27Lemar
- 15DiakhabyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJoveticat 76'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 7Ghezzal
- 10Jovetic
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 20Rony Lopes
- 26Boschilia
- 38Touré
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 15Burner
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Dante
- 20Le MarchandBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSarrat 60'minutes
- 8Lees-Melou
- 25CyprienBooked at 34mins
- 6Seri
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 9BalotelliBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSrarfiat 90+3'minutes
- 14PléaBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 11Srarfi
- 12Coly
- 18Walter
- 23Sarr
- 27Makengo
- 33Ganago
- 50Clementia
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
- Attendance:
- 10,533
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Nice 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Mario Balotelli.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 2, Nice 2. Falcao (Monaco) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Patrick Burner (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Kevin N'Doram.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Adama Diakhaby.
Booking
Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).
Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).
Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rony Lopes replaces Keita.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Nice 2. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Offside, Monaco. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Jorge is caught offside.
Booking
João Moutinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin following a fast break.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.