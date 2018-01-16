French Ligue 1
Monaco2Nice2

Monaco 2-2 Nice

Radamel Falcao
Radamel Falcao has scored 16 league goals this season - three behind top scorer Edinson Cavani of PSG

Radamel Falcao's late equaliser rescued a point for Monaco in the Cote d'Azur derby against Nice but they still slipped to third in the Ligue 1 table.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli had earlier scored twice as Nice came from behind.

But Falcao - who failed to shine at Manchester United or Chelsea - buried from close range to level it up.

Marseille went second with a 2-0 win over Strasbourg thanks to late goals from Clinton N'Jie and Dimitri Payet.

Paris St-Germain - who play Dijon on Wednesday night - are nine points clear at the top of the table.

Monaco took the lead through a controversial effort from Adama Diakhaby, the striker having knocked the ball down with his hand before slotting in from close range.

Balotelli then took his tally to 18 for the season with a double before Falcao's late opportune strike.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19Sidibe
  • 25GlikBooked at 18mins
  • 24Raggi
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 62mins
  • 35N'DoramSubstituted forGhezzalat 81'minutes
  • 14Balde DiaoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRony Lopesat 69'minutes
  • 27Lemar
  • 15DiakhabyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJoveticat 76'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 7Ghezzal
  • 10Jovetic
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 26Boschilia
  • 38Touré

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 15Burner
  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le MarchandBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSarrat 60'minutes
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 25CyprienBooked at 34mins
  • 6Seri
  • 7Saint-Maximin
  • 9BalotelliBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSrarfiat 90+3'minutes
  • 14PléaBooked at 34mins

Substitutes

  • 11Srarfi
  • 12Coly
  • 18Walter
  • 23Sarr
  • 27Makengo
  • 33Ganago
  • 50Clementia
Referee:
Francois Letexier
Attendance:
10,533

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamNice
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 2, Nice 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 2, Nice 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Mario Balotelli.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 2, Nice 2. Falcao (Monaco) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Foul by Dante (Nice).

Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Patrick Burner (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Kevin N'Doram.

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Adama Diakhaby.

Booking

Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).

Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).

Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Rony Lopes replaces Keita.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 1, Nice 2. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Offside, Monaco. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Jorge is caught offside.

Booking

João Moutinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin following a fast break.

Booking

Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG20172159154453
2Marseille21135343222144
3Monaco21134448212743
4Lyon20126247212642
5Nantes2010371819-133
6Nice219482731-431
7Guingamp208572324-129
8Montpellier206951713427
9Caen2183101422-827
10Dijon207492934-525
11Rennes207492429-525
12Strasbourg216692435-1124
13Bordeaux2165102331-823
14Saint-Étienne206592033-1323
15Lille2064101830-1222
16Amiens2063111622-621
17Troyes2063112028-821
18Angers2031072230-819
19Toulouse2054111829-1119
20Metz2033141435-2112
View full French Ligue 1 table

