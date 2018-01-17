BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury aet highlights
Highlights: West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury aet
Reece Burke scores his first goal for West Ham in the second half of extra-time as the Premier League side edge out League One Shrewsbury in their FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury aet
