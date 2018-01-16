BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town highlights
Highlights: Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town
- From the section FA Cup
Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player to score a goal awarded by a video assistant referee in English football as Leicester beat Fleetwood in an FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood TownWatch all the goals form the FA Cup third round here. Available to UK users only.
