BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United highlights

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United

Sheffield Wednesday scored a goal in each half as they beat Carlisle United in their FA Cup third-round replay to seal their place in the fourth round.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

