BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England
Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England
- From the section FA Cup
Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho scores the first goal awarded by VAR in England in his side's third-round replay against Fleetwood Town.
WATCH MORE: Iheanacho's cool finish gives Leicester FA Cup lead
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired