Ronaldinho: Brazilian World Cup winner retires from football

Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho appeared in a Barcelona v Manchester United legends match last summer, winning man of the match

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, although he has not played a game since 2015.

Ronaldinho, 37, was part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 with Barcelona and won the Balon d'Or in 2005.

His brother and agent Roberto Assis confirmed the retirement on Tuesday and announced a series of tribute events.

"He has stopped, it is ended," Assis said.

"We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

Ronaldinho started his career with Gremio in Brazil before moving to Paris St-Germain in 2001. After five years at Barcelona and two La Liga titles, he also had a spell at AC Milan where he won the Serie A title in 2010-11.

He moved to Brazilian side Flamengo in 2011 before spells at Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro in Mexico and Fluminense.

AC Milan

Media playback is not supported on this device

On this day: Ronaldinho's sensational free-kick

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club Youths celebrating EHF Club of the Year award

Youth Hockey
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired