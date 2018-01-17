BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Gianfranco Zola's 'sensational' goal against Norwich

Watch Zola's 'sensational' goal v Norwich

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch Gianfranco Zola's "sensational" goal as Chelsea beat Norwich City 4-0 in an FA Cup third-round replay in 2002.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup third-round replay between Chelsea v Norwich City from 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Chelsea v Norwich City preview

