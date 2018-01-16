BBC Sport - Paul Lambert: Stoke City boss says Potters have enough to stay up
I'm 100% sure that we have enough to stay up - Lambert
- From the section Stoke
New Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says the club have enough talent to stay in the Premier League. Lambert took over from Mark Hughes with Stoke lying in 18th in the league.
