BBC Sport - Paul Lambert: Stoke City boss says Potters have enough to stay up

I'm 100% sure that we have enough to stay up - Lambert

  From the section Stoke

New Stoke City manager Paul Lambert says the club have enough talent to stay in the Premier League. Lambert took over from Mark Hughes with Stoke lying in 18th in the league.

  From the section Stoke
