CHAN 2018: Angola and Burkina Faso play out goalless draw

2018 CHAN
Morocco is hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship, which is popularly known as the CHAN

Angola and Burkina Faso both had to settle for a point as the opening Group D campaign at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) ended goalless.

Burkinabe forward Youssouf Kabore wasted a golden opportunity nine minutes from time as he beat the goalkeeper but could not force home.

Angola enjoyed plenty of possession but also missed a good opening, as Paty headed over in the first half.

Later on Tuesday, coach Rigobert Song leads Cameroon against Congo in Agadir.

It will be a special moment for Song as he guides his side at the championships, having recovered from a near-fatal brain aneurysm in October 2016.

The African Nations Championship is a tournament for players based in their own domestic leagues.

