Maikel Kieftenbeld: Birmingham City midfielder signs new two-year deal

Maikel Kieftenbeld has scored five goals in his 109 appearances for Blues

Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has signed a new two-year contract with the relegation-threatened Championship club.

The 27-year-old, originally signed from Groningen by then boss Gary Rowett in July 2015, was close to being reunited with his old boss at Derby in August.

But the move broke down when the paperwork was not completed in time.

And, since winning his place back under new boss Steve Cotterill, the Dutchman has been one of Blues' few highlights.

Kieftenbeld's existing contract was due to expire this summer. But, as well as tying him to St Andrew's until June 2020, there is now an added 12-month option in his new contract, in the club's favour.

Blues still remain in the Championship relegation zone, in which they have been since 2 December.

Despite the tonic of back-to-back wins following the turn of the year, they are still two points adrift of safety following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Rowett's Derby.