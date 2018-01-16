Cardiff City: Boss Neil Warnock relishes Man City tie

Neil Warnock came up against Man City in the FA Cup in the fifth round in 2013 as manager of Leeds United

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is relishing the prospect of playing "the best team in the world," in the FA Cup fourth round when Manchester City visit the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds' 4-1 win over League Two Mansfield Town means the runaway Premier League leaders will visit the Welsh capital on Sunday, 20 January.

"It is a great game for us, we can't lose whatever the result," he said.

"To have a reward like Man City is fabulous for us, it really is."

Cardiff had less than 7,000 fans in attendance for their 0-0 draw with Mansfield in round three, but Warnock believes it will be a different story when Pep Guardiola's men visit.

"It is like us playing Mansfield, it is a hard game and Man City will have to be up for it, won't they? We will have a great crowd, I would be disappointed if it wasn't a full house, playing against the best team in the world," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Our lads will look forward to it, we have to try and be organised and hope they have a bad day. We need to try and get some inside information about how Liverpool did it (beat Man City)."

However, former Sheffield United manager (and fan) Warnock insists Man City will have to wait as he is more worried by City's visit to Hillsborough on Saturday, 20 January.

"Manchester City is a great reward, but let's concentrate on the biggest game of the season, Sheffield Wednesday away! It's the biggest game for me," he quipped.

The veteran manager also joked that he will not be following the lead of Bristol City boss Lee Johnson, who spent £450 on a bottle of wine to share with Jose Mourinho ahead of their Capital One Cup quarter final.

"I might buy some wine ahead of the game, but I will drink it myself," he said.

Warnock will now turn his attention to bolstering his squad, with a new signing close. The Bluebirds signed winger Yanic Wildschut from Norwich on loan until the end of the season last week, but are now close to adding a second winter signing.

"There are one or two things bubbling under, we are trying to bring a player in before the weekend, so it is going well at the moment," he said.

"I've been given the go ahead for players I want, it is just getting them over the line.

"I am hoping to do one tomorrow and it would be an important one for us. I am hoping to sign three this month."