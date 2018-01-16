Kean Bryan: Oldham Athletic re-sign defender on loan from Manchester City

Kean Bryan can also play as a midfielder
Kean Bryan, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester City, can also play in midfield

Oldham Athletic have re-signed defender Kean Bryan on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Manchester City.

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan this term with the Latics, making 25 appearances with the last coming in the 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury on 1 January.

The youngster scored two goals during the first half of the season with both coming against Fleetwood Town.

Bryan, yet to make a City appearance, was also on loan with Bury last term.

