Kean Bryan: Oldham Athletic re-sign defender on loan from Manchester City
-
- From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have re-signed defender Kean Bryan on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Manchester City.
The 21-year-old had a spell on loan this term with the Latics, making 25 appearances with the last coming in the 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury on 1 January.
The youngster scored two goals during the first half of the season with both coming against Fleetwood Town.
Bryan, yet to make a City appearance, was also on loan with Bury last term.
