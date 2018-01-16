Scott Quigley: Blackpool striker in Wrexham loan move

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Scott Quigley's spectacular CL goal

Blackpool striker Scott Quigley has joined National League side Wrexham on loan for the rest of the season.

Blackpool signed Quigley last summer for a deal that could rise to £50,000.

Quigley has made nine appearances for Blackpool since his move but will now join Wrexham's bid to return to the Football League.

Quigley scored eight goals for the New Saints last season, including a spectacular Champions League goal, as they won a sixth consecutive WPL title.