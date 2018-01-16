Dundee extend loan agreement for striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith

Leitch-Smith is staying at Dens Park until May

Dundee have extended the loan deal for Shrewsbury Town striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old moved to Dens Park in August and has scored five goals for Neil McCann's side.

His first start saw him find the net twice at home to St Johnstone and he scored against Saints in Perth in the final match before the winter break.

Leitch-Smith began his career at Crewe Alexandra and has had spells at Yeovil and Port Vale.