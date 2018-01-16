Russell Martin: Rangers target arrives to seal loan move from Norwich

Russell Martin at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday

Norwich City defender Russell Martin has arrived in Glasgow as he nears a loan move to Rangers.

The 32-year-old, who has 29 Scotland caps and more than 500 club appearances, has had limited involvement at the Canaries this term.

Rangers have already signed three players on loan during the January transfer window.

Jamie Murphy and Sean Goss joined the club's winter break in Florida and Jason Cummings was signed on Monday.

Winger Murphy's switch from Brighton is with a view to a permanent deal while Rangers have an option to buy Cummings at the end of the season. Goss, who can operate in defence and midfield, is on loan from Queens Park Rangers.