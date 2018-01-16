Jack Payne: Blackburn Rovers sign Huddersfield Town forward on loan

Jack Payne had featured in all 28 of Oxford's league games so far this season

Blackburn Rovers have signed Huddersfield Town forward Jack Payne on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old signed a season-long loan at Blackburn's League One rivals Oxford United in July, but was recalled by the Terriers on Monday.

Former Southend player Payne scored seven times in 34 games for Oxford, including against Rovers in November.

He has been a member of promotion squads from League Two and the Championship in the past three years.

And Payne has a chance to do it again this season, with Blackburn currently third in the third tier.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.