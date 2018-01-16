Jorge Grant: Nottingham Forest midfielder to remain with Notts County

Jorge Grant also spent time on loan with Notts County last season

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant is to see out his season-long loan deal with Notts County, says the League Two club's chairman Alan Hardy.

Grant, 23, has scored 17 goals this term, leading to speculation he would be recalled and loaned to a Championship or League One side.

Hardy told the Notts website Grant had been a "pivotal figure" as the Magpies have climbed to second in the table.

"This confirmation comes as a huge boost," Hardy added.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Forest for confirming that Jorge will be staying.

"We appreciate Forest trusting us with Jorge's development and look forward to having him until May."

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates, who was also on loan at Notts County, had his loan stint cut short and joined Scunthorpe earlier this month.