John McDermott: Alfreton Town part company with manager

Wayne Bradley appointed McDermott in May 2017

Alfreton Town have parted company with manager John McDermott after less than eight months.

The Reds are 18th in National League North after 25 games, one point clear of the relegation zone.

McDermott, 48, played 754 games for Grimsby during a 20-year career and was appointed as Alfreton boss in May 2017.

Chairman Wayne Bradley told the club website: "The season has not shaped the way we wanted. It's been a tough season. It makes sense to move on."

Assistant manager Karl Lenighan and first-team coach Chris Millington have also left the club.

"I want to thank John and his backroom staff for efforts," Bradley added.

"John, Karl and Chris go with our best wishes for the future. It was a decision the club had to make."