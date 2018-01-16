Cameron Jerome: Derby County set to sign Norwich City striker

Cameron Jerome played 34 games for Norwich in the Premier League during the 2015-16 season, but only managed three goals

Derby County are close to signing Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome for £1.5m, BBC Radio Derby reports.

The 31-year-old is set to have a medical on Tuesday and is expected to sign within 24 hours.

Jerome, who signed a three-deal with the Canaries in June 2016, has only scored twice in 17 games this season.

The former Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Stoke City forward has not played since the 1-0 defeat against Leeds on 16 December.

Derby, who are second in the Championship, table, already have numerous attacking options with Matej Vydra, Sam Winnall, David Nugent, Darren Bent, Chris Martin, Johnny Russell, Tom Lawrence, Andreas Weimann and Mason Bennett in their squad.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.