Shane Blaney: Doncaster Rovers sign teenage Finn Harps defender

Doncaster Rovers are 12th in League One, six points above the relegation zone

Doncaster Rovers have signed 18-year-old defender Shane Blaney from League of Ireland side Finn Harps on a two-and-half-year contract.

The centre-back made one start for the club from County Donegal.

"The aim is just to get fit and strong. If I keep working hard I can eventually get into the first team," Blaney told Doncaster's club website.

"I'm working with the fitness coaches now, then hopefully I can get a few games for the development team."

