Shane Blaney: Doncaster Rovers sign teenage Finn Harps defender
-
- From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed 18-year-old defender Shane Blaney from League of Ireland side Finn Harps on a two-and-half-year contract.
The centre-back made one start for the club from County Donegal.
"The aim is just to get fit and strong. If I keep working hard I can eventually get into the first team," Blaney told Doncaster's club website.
"I'm working with the fitness coaches now, then hopefully I can get a few games for the development team."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.