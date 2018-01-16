Keshi Anderson: Swindon Town sign Crystal Palace forward for undisclosed fee

Keshi Anderson did not play for Crystal Palace in a senior competitive game

Swindon Town have signed Crystal Palace forward Keshi Anderson on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old had been on loan with the League Two Robins this term, scoring four goals in 22 league games.

Anderson previously had loan spells away from the Premier League side at Doncaster, Bolton and Northampton.

"At the moment there wouldn't be any other place that I would rather be," he told Swindon's club website. "I've enjoyed my time here so far."

The deal comes after Swindon signed another forward, Northampton's Marc Richards, on Monday.

