Theo Walcott: Everton close to agreeing deal for Arsenal forward

Everton are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign forward Theo Walcott in a permanent transfer worth in excess of £20m.

It is likely Walcott, 28, has played his last game for the Gunners, whom he joined from Southampton 12 years ago.

Southampton were among clubs interested in signing him, but Everton's offer is set to fend off rivals.

Walcott is also enticed by the prospect of Toffees manager Sam Allardyce helping to reignite his career.

The England international has scored 108 goals in 397 appearances for Arsenal but fallen out of favour with boss Arsene Wenger.

If a deal goes through, Arsenal plan to use the funds to reinvest, with concrete interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux forward Malcom.

They are hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in an exchange deal whereby Alexis Sanchez would go the other way, but it is unlikely they would recruit all three players.

