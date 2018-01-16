Josh Lillis: Rochdale goalkeeper signs new contract until 2020

Josh Lillis spent eight years as a Scunthorpe player before joining Rochdale permanently in 2012

Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis has signed a new contract to stay with the League One strugglers until the summer of 2020.

The 30-year-old has made 239 appearances for the club since an initial loan spell in 2009.

His previous deal was set to expire in June, but he has played in 20 of Rochdale's 26 league games this term.

Keith Hill's side are 23rd in the third tier after a seven-match winless run, but are in the FA Cup fourth round.