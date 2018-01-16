Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hamilton, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have a £300,000 Greg Docherty bid rejected by Hamilton as Preston join the race to land the 21-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is heading back to former club FC Midtjylland in Denmark on loan. (Sun)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a hernia operation but could be back in time for the Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg, with the first leg scheduled for 15 February in Glasgow. (Scotsman)

Kris Boyd has accused former club Rangers of trying to unsettle Premiership rivals with derisory bids for players - and vowed Kilmarnock won't be "bullied" into parting with Jordan Jones on the cheap. (Daily Mail)

New Rangers loan signing Jason Cummings wants to form a deadly partnership with Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox. (Sun)

Norwich defender Russell Martin, expected to sign on loan at Ibrox, is perfect leader for the Rangers revolution under Graeme Murty says former team-mate Gary Holt. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko, under contract until 2020, has not played since August

New Celtic defender Marvin Compper says being a team player is the key to success after his experience with Hoffenheim in the German top flight. (Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright, who has Frenchman Erwan Maury on trial, wants to sign two wide players this month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen cannot grow as a club or reach a higher level unless their £50m new stadium plans are finally approved over the next two weeks. (Times, subscription required)

Manager Craig Levein has prioritised signing a new striker before Hearts' Scottish Cup tie against Hibs on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Hearts are interested in signing Dundee United's Scott Fraser but are waiting to see how and when the midfielder recovers from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle's Chris Erskine reckons that key players returning from injury like captain Abdul Osman, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya and Christie Elliott will be enough to reinvigorate the struggling squad. (Herald, subscription required)

Fulham captain Tom Cairney could become the most expensive Scottish player in history, with West Brom poised to make a £15m bid for the midfielder. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes collects the wrong kind of three points after pleading guilty to driving without a licence. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland flanker John Hardie returns from his three-month "gross misconduct" suspension this week, with Edinburgh likely to release him to allocated draft club, Hawick, on Saturday. (Scotsman)