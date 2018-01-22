Bristol City v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero scored the late winner in the first leg two weeks ago to give Manchester City a slender advantage

Bristol City duo Frankie Fielding and Nathan Baker will have late fitness tests ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Manchester City at Ashton Gate.

Goalkeeper Fielding played in the narrow 2-1 first-leg defeat at Etihad Stadium but has a groin problem while defender Baker has an ankle injury.

Full-back Fabian Delph is out for Manchester City with a knee issue.

Captain Vincent Kompany (calf) is a doubt but Yaya Toure could play.

Guardiola not taking any chances

Pep Guardiola is looking to win his first trophy as Manchester City boss and has promised not to take Tuesday's game lightly.

"Of course we are going to try to see the best team as possible," he said.

"I will say we are going to go there and try and win the game and go to the final."

Johnson promises more attacking football

Bobby Reid (left) scored Bristol City's goal at Etihad Stadium

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is confident his players can reproduce the same attacking football that came so close to earning them a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

The Championship side impressed many by taking the game to Premier League leaders City.

"We have to score - we know that," said Johnson.

"We're at home so we want to impose ourselves. We have to play with content and character.

"I know that we'll have chances. We've got a good bench and I think it'll be nice and attacking."