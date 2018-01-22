Partick Thistle v Celtic

Celtic beat Thistle 2-0 last month

Partick Thistle defender Danny Devine is suspended for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic.

The visitors are without defenders Marvin Compper, Anthony Ralston, midfielder Tom Rogic and wingers Jonny Hayes, Patrick Roberts.

But striker Leigh Griffiths returns to the squad following an ankle knock.

Both sides return to league action following the winter break and Scottish Cup fourth-round ties and they will meet in round five at Celtic Park.

Thistle beat Queen of the South 2-1 while Celtic defeated Brechin City 5-0 on Saturday.

Partick Thistle have picked up just one point from a possible 63 available in games against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, scoring just eight goals in those matches.

Celtic have won all 12 of their trips to Firhill in the Premiership by an aggregate score of 33-6.

The Scottish champions have had five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Thistle's Blair Spittal has been directly involved in 37% of Partick's 19 league goals this term (four goals, three assists) - only Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd (40%) has had a hand in a larger proportion for his side.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "You've got to take your chances [against Celtic]. They're very far and few, the chances you get against Celtic. We need to make sure we take them and make sure they work for their goals if they're going to get them.

"We did it reasonably well in the two games previously, but a couple of switch-offs in defence and they can cut you open. They've got that quality, regardless of what XI goes out.

"That's what we've learned and hopefully we can show that tomorrow night.

"We just need to see how our boys react because they had a hard 90 minutes on the astroturf [at Queen of the South]."

Celtic captain Scott Brown: "It'll be a good pitch, be a good game as well.

"Glasgow derby's always something to look forward to.

"They had a good result the other day so I'm sure they'll have a similar team and they'll be looking forward to us coming there as well after the break that we've all had. Everyone will be fresh and it should be a good game.

"People are coming after us a little bit more than probably they were last season, so we've got to be a little bit wiser as well."